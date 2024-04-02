AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 596.55, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% gain in NIFTY and a 16.71% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 596.55, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 2.84% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47578.25, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 593.5, up 1.34% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 6% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% gain in NIFTY and a 16.71% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 23.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News