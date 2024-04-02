Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 596.55, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% gain in NIFTY and a 16.71% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 596.55, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 2.84% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47578.25, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 593.5, up 1.34% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 6% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% gain in NIFTY and a 16.71% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 23.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Canara Bank gains for third straight session

Canara Bank up for third consecutive session

IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd gains for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.64%, rises for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda up for third straight session

H.G. Infra Engineering consortium bags solar power projects of Rs 107 cr

Dabur India Ltd up for five straight sessions

NTPC Ltd gains for fifth session

MRF Ltd soars 0.12%, rises for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story