Tata Motors-DVR soars 1.02%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Tata Motors-DVR is quoting at Rs 666, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 213.56% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% gain in NIFTY and a 73.24% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors-DVR is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 666, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. Tata Motors-DVR has added around 0.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors-DVR is a constituent, has added around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21385.25, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

