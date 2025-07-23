Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Breweries Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY to 184 crore

United Breweries Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY to 184 crore

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
United Breweries' consolidated net profit jumped 5.95% to Rs 183.87 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 173.55 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 15.72% YoY to Rs 2,864.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 6.19% to Rs 247.88 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 233.44 crore posted in the same quarter the previous year. EBIT rose 10% during the quarter, with EBIT margin at 9%, as the company continued to invest in its brands, organizational capabilities, and supply chain.

United Breweries reported 11% volume growth in Q1, driven by a 46% surge in its premium portfolio, resulting in estimated market share gains both overall and in the premium segment. Net sales rose 16% YoY, supported by this volume growth along with pricing and premiumization efforts.

During the quarter, gross profit grew 14%, with gross profit margin at 42.5%, down 50 basis points, but reflecting positive underlying developments.

Investments in capex during the quarter were Rs 136 crore, up 89 crore from the same period last year, focused on commercial & supply chain initiatives to cater for future growth. As part of our ongoing network optimization and productivity agenda, we closed our Mangalore unit in a strategic move to consolidate capacity in Karnataka, while simultaneously investing in our Mysore brewery to scale supply chain efficiencies.

We remain committed and optimistic to unlock growth in the category & shape the future of beer in India, driven by increasing disposable income, favorable demographics & premiumization, stated the firm in an exchange filing.

United Breweries, controlled by Dutch multinational company Heineken NV, is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

Shares of United Breweries rose 0.40% to Rs 2,045 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

