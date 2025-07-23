Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind bags order for 51 MW order from Thermax Group company

Inox Wind bags order for 51 MW order from Thermax Group company

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Inox Wind (IWL) said that it has secured a 51 MW order from First Energy (FEPL) for the supply of its 3 MW class turbines, with the contract also encompassing limited scope EPC and multi-year post-commissioning O&M services.

First Energy (FEPL) is a Thermax Group company and a leading renewable energy solutions provider in the commercial & industrial (C&I) space in India.

Inox Wind stated that this order is for supplying IWLs 3 MW class turbines having 140-meter hub height and rotor diameter of 145 meters.

FEPL will set up these turbines at its project site being developed in Tamil Nadu through its SPV First Energy 10 Private Limited.

Additionally, the order scope includes limited scope EPC services for the project including supervision, as well as multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the wind turbine generators (WTGs), to be implemented through the subsidiaries of IWL.

Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind, said: We are thrilled to commence our relationship with First Energy through this 51 MW order, which we believe will be the first of many as we build on our relationship going ahead.

First Energy, a Thermax Group company, is a fast-growing player in Indias burgeoning commercial & industrial (C&I) RE power market. We believe that our partnership will help First Energy to scale up its offerings rapidly.

Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider in India, catering to IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors. It is part of the INOXGFL Group, with a focus on chemicals and renewable energy. IWL is fully integrated in the wind energy market, with four manufacturing plants and a capacity of over 2 GW per annum.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 301.53% to Rs 186.87 crore on 141.57% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1274.82 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 165.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Denta Water & Infra Solutions fixes record date for dividend

Digital platforms helping boost agriculture income

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

KEI Industries slips after Q1 PAT slides 14% QoQ to Rs 196 crore

Lodha Developers Ltd Slides 4.08%

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story