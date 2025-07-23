Inox Wind bags order for 51 MW order from Thermax Group company

Inox Wind (IWL) said that it has secured a 51 MW order from First Energy (FEPL) for the supply of its 3 MW class turbines, with the contract also encompassing limited scope EPC and multi-year post-commissioning O&M services.
First Energy (FEPL) is a Thermax Group company and a leading renewable energy solutions provider in the commercial & industrial (C&I) space in India.
Inox Wind stated that this order is for supplying IWLs 3 MW class turbines having 140-meter hub height and rotor diameter of 145 meters.
FEPL will set up these turbines at its project site being developed in Tamil Nadu through its SPV First Energy 10 Private Limited.
Additionally, the order scope includes limited scope EPC services for the project including supervision, as well as multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the wind turbine generators (WTGs), to be implemented through the subsidiaries of IWL.
Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind, said: We are thrilled to commence our relationship with First Energy through this 51 MW order, which we believe will be the first of many as we build on our relationship going ahead.
First Energy, a Thermax Group company, is a fast-growing player in Indias burgeoning commercial & industrial (C&I) RE power market. We believe that our partnership will help First Energy to scale up its offerings rapidly.
Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider in India, catering to IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors. It is part of the INOXGFL Group, with a focus on chemicals and renewable energy. IWL is fully integrated in the wind energy market, with four manufacturing plants and a capacity of over 2 GW per annum.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 301.53% to Rs 186.87 crore on 141.57% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1274.82 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip shed 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 165.45 on the BSE.
