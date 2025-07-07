United Drilling spurts on bagging Rs 18-cr order from Oil India

United Drilling Tools zoomed 5.13% to Rs 236.50 after the firm said that it has secured a significant order from Oil India for the supply of of line casing pipe and crossover pipe totaling to Rs 17.64 crore.

Shares of Oil India shed 0.66% to 442.80 on the BSE.

The order is scheduled to be fulfilled over a period of approximately 5 Months.

Commenting on the development, the chief financial officer said, We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Oil India, as well as expanding our relationships with both Indian and international customers.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the contract. It also confirmed that the order does not fall under related party transactions.