EURO lingers around 1.1800 mark against US dollar, sees good gains against INR

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Euro has come off a four-year high against the US dollar today as markets eyed the global trade talks and some corrective action emerged in the single currency following recent gains. EUR/USD pair hit around 1.1900-mark last week amid firm economic cues. Private sector activity growth across the Eurozone in June was revised higher on Thursday, according to S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), hitting its highest in three months. The HCOB eurozone composite purchasing managers' index (PMI), rose to 50.6 in June from 50.2 in May. This was above the preliminary estimate of 50.2 and was also the sixth straight month above the 50-point mark which separates growth from contraction. EUR/USD currently quotes at 1.1807, almost unchanged on the day. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 101.13, up 0.30% on the day as a break above 101-mark boosted the sentiments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

