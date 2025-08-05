United Polyfab Gujarat consolidated net profit rises 57.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 146.18 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 57.29% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 146.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 137.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.146.18137.739.146.0211.395.657.992.495.933.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News