Kanani Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.77% to Rs 83.69 crore

Net profit of Kanani Industries rose 7.69% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.77% to Rs 83.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 66.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

