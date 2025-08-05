Aryaman Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 3985.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 630.68% to Rs 25.72 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Capital Markets rose 3985.19% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 630.68% to Rs 25.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.25.723.5250.6222.1612.840.3412.810.3211.030.27

