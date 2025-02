United Polyfab Gujarat standalone net profit rises 180.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.99% to Rs 152.38 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 180.56% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 36.99% to Rs 152.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 241.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.152.38241.837.823.3710.086.326.803.135.051.80

