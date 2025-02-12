Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.62% to Rs 2.36 crore

Net profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.62% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.363.05-3.39-13.440.280.580.100.390.070.06

