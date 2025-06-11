United Spirits Ltd Slips 5.31%

United Spirits Ltd has lost 2.48% over last one month compared to 0.55% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX

United Spirits Ltd fell 5.31% today to trade at Rs 1525.05. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.03% to quote at 20620.83. The index is down 0.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd decreased 2.71% and Prataap Snacks Ltd lost 1.6% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 1.13 % over last one year compared to the 7.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.