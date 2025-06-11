Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between Inox Wind Energy & Inox Wind

NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between Inox Wind Energy & Inox Wind

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
INOXGFL Group announced today that Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench has approved the scheme of arrangement between Inox Wind Energy (IWEL) & Inox Wind (IWL) vide its order dated 10 June 2025, consequent to which IWEL will be amalgamated into IWL.

As a result of this merger, 632 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each of IWL will be allotted for every 10 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each of IWEL as on the Record Date (to be determined shortly). The shares are expected to be credited to shareholders of IWEL within a period of 1-1.5 months, subject to regulatory processes and clearances.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

