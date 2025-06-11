Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy Ltd Surges 1.29%

JSW Energy Ltd Surges 1.29%

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
JSW Energy Ltd has added 12.23% over last one month compared to 5.15% gain in BSE Power index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Energy Ltd gained 1.29% today to trade at Rs 540.05. The BSE Power index is up 0.51% to quote at 7019.61. The index is up 5.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 0.45% and NTPC Ltd added 0.37% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 9.17 % over last one year compared to the 7.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Energy Ltd has added 12.23% over last one month compared to 5.15% gain in BSE Power index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9687 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 804.95 on 24 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 419.1 on 17 Feb 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

