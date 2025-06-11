Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OneSource collaborates with Xbrane Biopharma AB

OneSource collaborates with Xbrane Biopharma AB

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For commercial manufacturing of Xbrane's biosimilar portfolio

OneSource Specialty Pharma and Xbrane Biopharma AB, a Sweden-headquartered biotechnology company, today announced a partnership focused on the commercial manufacturing of Xbrane's biosimilar portfolio.

Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 23 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference products. The lead candidate Ximluci (a ranibizumab biosimilar) is granted market authorization approval in Europe (launched in 2023) and is now under the approval process for the U.S. launch.

As part of the agreement, Xbrane will tech transfer its select product(s) to OneSource's state-of the-art integrated Drug Substance and Drug Product (DS/DP) facility in Bangalore, India. The collaboration aims to strengthen Xbrane's global supply chain, while enabling OneSource to accelerate regulatory approvals, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), for its biologics drug substance facility. As part of the collaboration, OneSource has also participated in Xbrane's latest funding round, reinforcing the long-term alignment between the two companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at weak start

Stock Alert: Popular Vehicle & Services, Kaynes Tech, Anant Raj, Man Infra, HCL Tech

Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2025 quarter

ECap Equities standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 9.82% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story