Paras Petrofils Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Raymond Realty Ltd, Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Integra Essentia Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 January 2026.

Paras Petrofils Ltd soared 18.67% to Rs 2.67 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58791 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Realty Ltd surged 16.44% to Rs 500.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9169 shares in the past one month. Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd spiked 15.69% to Rs 483. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 214 shares in the past one month. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd jumped 13.05% to Rs 34.83. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.