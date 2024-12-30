Eicher Motors Ltd up for fifth session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 4892, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.14% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.41% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4892, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23805.25. The Sensex is at 78760.73, up 0.08%. Eicher Motors Ltd has risen around 1.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23099.05, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96924 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4919.25, up 0.15% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 21.14% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.41% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News