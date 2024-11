Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 1.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 22.85 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs declined 1.71% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.8525.4753.8344.8816.1015.2913.9714.3010.9011.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News