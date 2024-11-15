Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 43.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.52% to Rs 21.95 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds declined 43.84% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.52% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.21.9515.5116.5429.462.444.142.053.831.642.92

