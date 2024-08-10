Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 7.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 7.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 5:47 PM IST
Sales decline 2.30% to Rs 444.12 crore

Net profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 7.77% to Rs 41.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.30% to Rs 444.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 454.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales444.12454.58 -2 OPM %14.7515.27 -PBDT83.2283.77 -1 PBT57.5556.86 1 NP41.1744.64 -8

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

