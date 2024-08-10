Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 0.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 5:47 PM IST
Sales rise 8.51% to Rs 4777.12 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 0.23% to Rs 193.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 193.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 4777.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4402.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4777.124402.47 9 OPM %6.316.98 -PBDT298.52301.77 -1 PBT252.02260.85 -3 NP193.17193.62 0

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

