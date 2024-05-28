Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abhishek Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 910.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Abhishek Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 910.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 79.31% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Corporation reported to Rs 910.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 79.31% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 905.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.16% to Rs 9.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.205.80 -79 9.4316.59 -43 OPM %-46.67-30.52 --41.25-33.88 - PBDT-2.10-1.65 -27 -5.17-5.37 4 PBT-2.92-4.56 36 -8.46-16.99 50 NP910.74-4.56 LP 905.20-16.99 LP

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

