Universal Cables receives affirmation in credit ratings from CARE

Universal Cables announced that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the rating at CARE A; Stable in respect of Long-Term Bank Facilities for Rs. 1,079.00 crore (Enhanced from Rs. 836.43 crore); CARE A; Stable / CARE A1 in respect of Long-Term / Short-Term Bank Facilities for Rs. 16.00 Crores and CARE A1 in respect of Short-Term Bank Facilities for Rs. 1,726.00 crore (Enhanced from Rs. 1,400.00 crore).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News