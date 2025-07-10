Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 2.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.08% to Rs 67.57 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) declined 2.03% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 67.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.67.5769.7218.2221.6020.2820.1418.4118.3614.4814.78

