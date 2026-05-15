Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1119.3, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% slide in NIFTY and a 9.05% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1119.3, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23785.85. The Sensex is at 75686.14, up 0.38%.Uno Minda Ltd has added around 0.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26049.7, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.49 lakh shares in last one month.