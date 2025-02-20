Uno Minda Ltd Falls 1.68%

Uno Minda Ltd has lost 15.81% over last one month compared to 3.82% fall in BSE Auto index and 0.28% drop in the SENSEX

Uno Minda Ltd lost 1.68% today to trade at Rs 835. The BSE Auto index is down 0.68% to quote at 48454.83. The index is down 3.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd decreased 1.56% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd lost 1.17% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 4.06 % over last one year compared to the 4.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Uno Minda Ltd has lost 15.81% over last one month compared to 3.82% fall in BSE Auto index and 0.28% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1789 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 44945 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1252.85 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 605.05 on 13 Mar 2024.

