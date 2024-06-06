Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Uno Minda Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
KNR Constructions Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 June 2024.

Uno Minda Ltd surged 16.68% to Rs 1006.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39845 shares in the past one month.

KNR Constructions Ltd soared 13.80% to Rs 386.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd spiked 13.03% to Rs 787.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd spurt 12.44% to Rs 2069.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14825 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained 12.44% to Rs 287. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

