Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar Index Edges Lower; Non-Farms Awaited

US Dollar Index Edges Lower; Non-Farms Awaited

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US dollar edged lower following US data that revisited possibility of a rate cut this year. ADP reported that private sector employment in the US rose by 152K in May as compared to 173K anticipated and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 188K indicating a softening labor market. ISM Services PMI, however, rose to 53.8 in May, registering its highest level since August and surpassing consensus estimates of 50.8. All eyes are now on upcoming non-farms data for further cues on Federal stance. ECB monetary policy decision due later today will also be watched carefully. US treasury yields fell to 4.3% and dollar index edged lower towards 104 mark at 104.15, down 0.07% on the day. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are quoting marginally higher at $1.0890 and $1.2795 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

DXY Dips To Over One- Month Low On Powell Comments; ADP Jobs Report Weaker Than Expected

DXY Futures Take A Breather At Around 104.48; All Eyes On ADP Data

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

US S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq climbs to record on tech push

US Dollar Nears 103 Mark Amid Tepid Economic Cues

Union Health Ministry conducts meeting with States/UTs to assess preparedness of Heat wave conditions

Indices off day's high; PSU bank shares advance

Canara Bank revises Dividend per Share

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 549.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit rises 871.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story