Uno Minda Ltd Slides 1.47%

Uno Minda Ltd lost 1.47% today to trade at Rs 1009.3. The BSE Auto index is down 0.16% to quote at 52706.47. The index is down 0.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Exide Industries Ltd decreased 0.38% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd lost 0.37% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 15.79 % over last one year compared to the 8.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Uno Minda Ltd has lost 4.72% over last one month compared to 0.55% fall in BSE Auto index and 0.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2032 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51376 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1252.85 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 605.05 on 13 Mar 2024.

