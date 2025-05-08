Goa Carbon reports dismal Q4 outcome

Goa Carbon reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.53 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 9.36 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total income declined 27.11% to Rs 134.06 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 183.94 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 8.19 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against profit before tax of Rs 13.60 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses decreased by 16.47% YoY to Rs 142.26 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 113.07 crore (down 29.17% YoY) and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 6.61 crore (up 19.96% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the board of directors based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, have considered and approved the re-appointment of Anupam Misra, as a whole-time director designated as 'executive director' of the company for a period of 2 years, effective from 28th May 2025.

Goa Carbon manufactures and sells calcined petroleum coke.

Also Read

Shares of Goa Carbon fell 0.27% to currently trade at Rs 441 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News