Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goa Carbon reports dismal Q4 outcome

Goa Carbon reports dismal Q4 outcome

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goa Carbon reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.53 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 9.36 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total income declined 27.11% to Rs 134.06 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 183.94 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 8.19 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against profit before tax of Rs 13.60 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses decreased by 16.47% YoY to Rs 142.26 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 113.07 crore (down 29.17% YoY) and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 6.61 crore (up 19.96% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the board of directors based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, have considered and approved the re-appointment of Anupam Misra, as a whole-time director designated as 'executive director' of the company for a period of 2 years, effective from 28th May 2025.

Goa Carbon manufactures and sells calcined petroleum coke.

Also Read

Crude oil outlook: WTI may remain-range bound at $56-$60, say analyst

Israeli spyware firm NSO to pay WhatsApp $168 mn in damages, rules court

Reliance leads trademark rush for 'Operation Sindoor' post military action

Operation Sindoor LIVE news updates: All-party meeting begins

PSIT files Rs 472 crore IPO for PropShare Titania, its second SM Reit

Shares of Goa Carbon fell 0.27% to currently trade at Rs 441 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST collection spikes around 20% on monthly basis

United Breweries Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to 98 crore

Ginni Filaments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Currency in circulation up 6.70% on year

GBP/INR quotes under 113 mark, BOE likely to cut interest rates today

First Published: May 08 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story