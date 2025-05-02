Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST collection spikes around 20% on monthly basis

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection spiked 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y to an all-time high of about Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April. The GST collection was Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 -- the second highest collection ever since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime on July 1, 2017. In March 2025, the collection was Rs 1.96 lakh crore, thereby leading to a arround 20% surge in tax collection on monthly basis.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

