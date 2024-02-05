Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

UPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

One 97 Communications Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Bank of India and GHCL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2024.

One 97 Communications Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Bank of India and GHCL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

UPL Ltd lost 10.40% to Rs 478 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 438.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd crashed 8.09% to Rs 231.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77568 shares in the past one month.

Bank of India pared 8.05% to Rs 139.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd fell 7.65% to Rs 535.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16339 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

UPL reports net loss of Rs 1,217 cr in Q3 FY24

UPL tanks on reporting dismal Q3 performance

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 58.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 0.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 40.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Canopy Finance standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the December 2023 quarter

VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 72.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story