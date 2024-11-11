Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 6.29 crore

Net profit of Bloom Industries rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.296.32 0 OPM %4.776.33 -PBDT0.130.17 -24 PBT0.130.17 -24 NP0.140.13 8

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

