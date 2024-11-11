Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 6.29 crore

Net profit of Bloom Industries rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.296.324.776.330.130.170.130.170.140.13

