Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.40% to Rs 72.55 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Mills Company reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.40% to Rs 72.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.72.5553.196.88-7.335.69-0.041.35-4.771.14-3.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News