Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd, Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2025.

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd lost 16.15% to Rs 307 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7345 shares in the past one month.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd tumbled 13.77% to Rs 50.99. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46174 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17764 shares in the past one month.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd crashed 8.54% to Rs 91. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4249 shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd fell 6.03% to Rs 1450.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 87218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3934 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd dropped 5.04% to Rs 912.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45759 shares in the past one month.

