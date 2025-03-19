Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RS chairman urges debate on electoral freebies

RS chairman urges debate on electoral freebies

Image
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for Parliamentarians to critically examine electoral freebies and their effects on governance, proposing a national policy for structured government investment and fiscal responsibility. His remarks, delivered during the Zero Hour, aligned with Samajwadi Party lawmaker Ramgopal Yadav's request to increase the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds from Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore, highlighting concerns about government spending.

Dhankhar also advocated for a review of subsidy structures, promoting direct subsidies as seen in developed nations, and stressed the need for uniform lawmaker salaries and pensions across states. He highlighted existing disparities and suggested legislative solutions to ensure fiscal prudence and high-quality investment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 2-cr order from Indian Railways

Aurobindo Pharma jumps as Telangana unit gets VAI status from USFDA

Volumes spurt at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

TCS inks five-year deal with Air New Zealand

UltraTech Cement increases production capacity by 1.2 mtpa

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story