India sets sights on moon landing by 2040

Dr. Singh also provided updates on the Chandrayaan-4 mission, confirming it will utilize two launch vehicles and comprise five distinct components. In response to questions regarding the relative seclusion of the four Gaganyaan astronauts, he explained that this measure is intended to minimize distractions during their intensive training. Further, he announced that the Gaganyaan program's test flight, featuring a female robot, is slated for launch by the end of the current year.
