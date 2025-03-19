India sets sights on moon landing by 2040

India has unveiled ambitious plans for its space program, including the establishment of its own space station, the "Bharat Antariksh Station," and a projected human landing on the Moon by 2040. Minister of State in the Prime Ministers Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, shared these developments during a parliamentary session in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Dr. Singh also provided updates on the Chandrayaan-4 mission, confirming it will utilize two launch vehicles and comprise five distinct components. In response to questions regarding the relative seclusion of the four Gaganyaan astronauts, he explained that this measure is intended to minimize distractions during their intensive training. Further, he announced that the Gaganyaan program's test flight, featuring a female robot, is slated for launch by the end of the current year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News