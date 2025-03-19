Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India sets sights on moon landing by 2040

India sets sights on moon landing by 2040

Image
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India has unveiled ambitious plans for its space program, including the establishment of its own space station, the "Bharat Antariksh Station," and a projected human landing on the Moon by 2040. Minister of State in the Prime Ministers Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, shared these developments during a parliamentary session in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Dr. Singh also provided updates on the Chandrayaan-4 mission, confirming it will utilize two launch vehicles and comprise five distinct components. In response to questions regarding the relative seclusion of the four Gaganyaan astronauts, he explained that this measure is intended to minimize distractions during their intensive training. Further, he announced that the Gaganyaan program's test flight, featuring a female robot, is slated for launch by the end of the current year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RS chairman urges debate on electoral freebies

Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 2-cr order from Indian Railways

Aurobindo Pharma jumps as Telangana unit gets VAI status from USFDA

Volumes spurt at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

TCS inks five-year deal with Air New Zealand

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story