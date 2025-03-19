Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 2-cr order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infrastructure hit an upper circuit of 2% at Rs 179.25 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.89 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, under Indian Railways for supply of coach seats.

The order involves the supply and installation of 18 sets of coach seats, including the fixing arrangements, for second AC chair car coaches. The delivery is to be made to the furnishing depot at ICF, Chennai.

According to the terms of the order, 90% of the payment for the supply portion will be made upon receipt of the proof of inspection certificate and provisional physical receipt certificate. The remaining 10% of the supply payment, along with 100% of the installation charges, will be paid after the acceptance of the stores by the consignee, based on the installation certificate issued by the competent authority.

The total value of the order is Rs 1,89,24,840 and the execution is scheduled to be completed by 16 April 2026.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berth, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardner, silicon foam, etc.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in Q3 FY25, down 39.9% compared to Rs 12.51 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 152.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

