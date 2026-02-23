Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urban Company achieves major milestone for its on-demand housekeeping services

Urban Company achieves major milestone for its on-demand housekeeping services

Image
Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Urban Company announced InstaHelp, its quick service housekeeping vertical, crossed 50,000 daily bookings on 22 February 2026 (Approximately 51,520 bookings), marking a major milestone in the company's expansion into high-frequency home services.

Launched as a pilot in Mumbai in March 2025, InstaHelp has scaled in select micro-markets across five major metros Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Pune. InstaHelp offers consumers high quality housekeeping services for tasks like cleaning, dishwashing, laundry and meal preparation, all within 10-15 minutes from the time of booking. The 50,000+ bookings milestone represents a peak day, and long-term growth will be shaped by sustained customer retention, service quality and scaling availability of professionals. While not a like-to-like comparison, Urban Company's India Consumer Services business reached the milestone of 50,000 bookings in a day approximately 6 years from the start of operations.

Commenting on the milestone, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO & Co-founder, Urban Company, said Crossing 50,000+ daily bookings reflects strong consumer demand for reliable, on-demand housekeeping services. We are investing to build a large, high-frequency category that deepens platform engagement and strengthens long-term growth with results starting to become visible with respect to improving unit economics and growing repeat usage.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEPC order book surges to Rs 10,455-cr amid strong mining, construction wins

R&B Denims rises after securing Rs 216-cr denim fabric orders

US stocks edge up in volatile moves, trade policy stays in place

US dollar index speculators turn net long

Jyoti Structures completes charging of 400 kV Multi-Circuit LILO at PowerGrid substation, Ahmedabad

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story