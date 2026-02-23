Urban Company achieves major milestone for its on-demand housekeeping services

Urban Company announced InstaHelp, its quick service housekeeping vertical, crossed 50,000 daily bookings on 22 February 2026 (Approximately 51,520 bookings), marking a major milestone in the company's expansion into high-frequency home services.

Launched as a pilot in Mumbai in March 2025, InstaHelp has scaled in select micro-markets across five major metros Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Pune. InstaHelp offers consumers high quality housekeeping services for tasks like cleaning, dishwashing, laundry and meal preparation, all within 10-15 minutes from the time of booking. The 50,000+ bookings milestone represents a peak day, and long-term growth will be shaped by sustained customer retention, service quality and scaling availability of professionals. While not a like-to-like comparison, Urban Company's India Consumer Services business reached the milestone of 50,000 bookings in a day approximately 6 years from the start of operations.