R&B Denims rises after securing Rs 216-cr denim fabric orders

R&B Denims advanced 1.76% to Rs 196.60 after the company secured sales orders aggregating to around Rs 215.88 crore for the supply of around 12,000,000 meters of denim fabric products from established merchant exporters.

The orders are to be executed within six months as per agreed technical specifications, quality standards, and delivery schedules. The supplies are domestic in nature, and payment and other commercial terms have been mutually agreed upon between the parties.

The company stated that the order inflow strengthens revenue visibility, enhances capacity utilization, and reinforces its order book position. The promoter group has no interest in the awarding entities, and the transactions do not fall under related party transactions.