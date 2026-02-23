US dollar index speculators turn net long

US dollar index speculators turned net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 328 contracts in the data reported through February 17, 2026, showing an increase of 1057 net long positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News