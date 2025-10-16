Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 31.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.47% to Rs 15.50 crore

Net profit of Urja Global rose 31.25% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.47% to Rs 15.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.5019.494.321.800.540.450.420.350.420.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News