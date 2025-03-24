US dollar index speculative longs fall to two and half month low

US dollar index speculators sharply reduced net long position to a 2 and half month low after posting a three-week high last week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 7188 contracts in the data reported through March 18, 2025, showing a decline of 9647 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

