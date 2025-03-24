Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative longs fall to two and half month low

US dollar index speculative longs fall to two and half month low

Image
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US dollar index speculators sharply reduced net long position to a 2 and half month low after posting a three-week high last week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 7188 contracts in the data reported through March 18, 2025, showing a decline of 9647 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades near 23,550 mark; realty shares rally for 5th day

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

SBC Exports rises on repeat export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers

Hindustan Copper gains on appointing Sanjiv Kumar Singh as chairman and managing director

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story