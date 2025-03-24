SBC Exports rises on repeat export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers

SBC Exports gains 1.77% to Rs 12.68 after securing a repeat export order from Gawgee Brothers Wholesalers Co. LLC, Dubai, for supplying T-shirts, trousers, shorts, and other garment articles.

The total contract value stands at $1.08 million (approx. Rs 9.36 crore). As part of a long-term partnership, SBC Exports has entered into a strategic tie-up with Gawgee Brothers to supply garments to Day-to-Day, a well-known retail chain in Dubai. This collaboration will enable SBCs products to reach a broader international audience, strengthening its presence in the Middle Eastern market.

The contract will be executed within one year from the purchase order date, with each shipment consisting of a minimum of 20,000 pieces. Payments will be made within 90 days of goods receipt, while insurance and freight costs will be borne by Gawgee Brothers.

SBC Exports is engaged in the trading and manufacturing of garments, IT support services & tour and travel services.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of SBC Exports rose 24.74% to Rs 3.58 crore while net sales rose 38.65% to Rs 72.04 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

