US dollar index speculative longs steady near two and half month low

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
US dollar index speculators somewhat steadied following a sharp reduction in net long position to a 2 and half month low after posting a three-week high in the week prior, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 7468 contracts in the data reported through March 25, 2025, showing a small rise of 280 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

