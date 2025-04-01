Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd and Allcargo Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 April 2025.

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 19.38% to Rs 8.13 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1762.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 676.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd surged 11.27% to Rs 9.18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

HBL Engineering Ltd spiked 10.93% to Rs 523.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd gained 7.02% to Rs 357.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd exploded 6.93% to Rs 30.57. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

