US dollar index speculative position slumps to 6-month low

US dollar index speculators sharply reduced net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 2968 contracts in the data reported through June 17, 2025, showing a decrease of 4370 net position compared to the previous week and has slipped to their lowest level in almost 6 months.

