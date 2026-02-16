US dollar index speculative shorts edge lower

US dollar index speculators marginally reduced net short positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 729 contracts in the data reported through February 10, 2026, showing a decrease of 123 net short positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News