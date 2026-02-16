Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative shorts edge lower

US dollar index speculative shorts edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

US dollar index speculators marginally reduced net short positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 729 contracts in the data reported through February 10, 2026, showing a decrease of 123 net short positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI tightens capital market exposure norms

Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives order of Rs 27.67 cr from South Western Railway

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Banks allowed to finance acquisitions up to 20% of their eligible capital base, says RBI

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story