Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives order of Rs 27.67 cr from South Western Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives order of Rs 27.67 cr from South Western Railway

Image
Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an order from South Western Railway for undertaking comprehensive annual maintenance and breakdown restoration of Overhead Equipment (OHE) and power supply installations across the Mysore Division for a period of two-years covering 1,046 track kilometres (TKM) of electrification infrastructure and associated electrical assets.

The total contract value is Rs 27.67 crore (inclusive of GST), equivalent to approximately Rs 23.45 crore (excluding GST). Under the mandate, Texmaco will undertake routine, emergency, and preventive maintenance to ensure reliable, efficient, and uninterrupted operation of traction power systems across the division.

With this order, Texmaco's cumulative OHE and power supply maintenance portfolio expands to 3,702.62 TKM across multiple railway divisions and corridors of Indian Railways, including the Bengaluru Division and select sections of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, further strengthening its credentials in railway electrification services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Banks allowed to finance acquisitions up to 20% of their eligible capital base, says RBI

Desco Infratech spurts on bagging Rs 40-cr power & solar orders

Sensex jumps 149 pts; pharma shares in demand

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story