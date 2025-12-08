Max India arm inks with Max Estates to lead senior living operations at Estate 361

Max India said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Antara Senior Living has partnered with Max Estates to manage senior residences at Estate 361, an 18.23-acre wellness-focused development on Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway.

This collaboration marks Antaras second project with Max Estates, following the highly successful Estate 360, Delhi-NCRs first intergenerational community. Estate 360 saw an overwhelming response, with 292 senior residences sold out within just 11 months.

Estate 361, which has recently launched, will feature 360 senior living units and a state-of-the-art Integrated Wellness Centre. The wellness hub aims to combine modern healthcare with ancient Indian therapies, offering residents a holistic approach to well-being.

The Antara Integrated Wellness Centre will provide a range of services, including primary healthcare with in-house doctors, 24x7 nursing, paramedics, emergency services, ambulance support, and specialist consultations. The centre will also offer wellness therapies such as Ayurveda, homeopathy, naturopathy, acupressure, acupuncture, and UV therapy. By integrating modern medicine with the time-tested benefits of traditional treatments, Antara plans to deliver proactive, preventive, and personalized care to seniorsensuring their health and quality of life are continuously supported throughout their aging journey. Rajit Mehta, MD & CEO, Antara Senior Care, said, Ageing is a second coming of empowerment. Its a phase where seniors rediscover their aspirations and themselves. Its also a stage marked by increased need for physical, emotional and social wellbeing. With so many seniors navigating chronic conditions, mobility challenges and emotional vulnerability, wellbeing must be clinically guided, compassionate and woven into everyday life. Ageing actively calls for purpose designed communities.

This is where intergenerational living embedded with integrated wellness can play an impactful role. Senior living models, like the one at Estate 361, can help Indias ageing population stay active, engaged and confident for longer. At Antara, our mission is to build senior care ecosystems that bring all this together so seniors can age with dignity, ease and joy. Max Financial Services is primarily engaged in the business of growing and nurturing business investments and providing management advisory services to group companies in India. The companys consolidated net profit tanked 96.3% to Rs 4.16 crore on 26.8% declined in revenue from operations to Rs 9,791.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.